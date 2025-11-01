Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated the 'Bill Lao, Inaam Pao' Mega Lucky Draw at the Secretariat. The event was organised by the State Tax Department, Uttarakhand, under which a total of 1,888 winners were selected.

Sonia from Nainital district and Jaspal Rawat from Tehri district won the first prize of an electric car each. The Chief Minister personally spoke to both winners over the phone and congratulated them. He also announced that the 'Bill Lao, Inaam Pao' scheme will continue in the state.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, November 01? Check Details.

Chief Minister Dhami said that this innovative initiative has infused new energy and awareness into the state's revenue collection system. Launched in 2022, the scheme aims to connect public participation directly with the tax system.

Through this initiative, citizens have uploaded over 6.5 lakh bills, representing transactions worth ₹263 crore. This has helped promote a culture of tax compliance among traders and has resulted in a steady increase in the state's revenue. The scheme has now become not only a strong medium of consumer awareness but also a symbol of shared responsibility.

Also Read | 25 Years of Chhattisgarh: PM Narendra Modi To Attend Statehood Celebrations Today; To Unveil Projects Worth INR 14,260 Crore.

The Chief Minister added that the scheme has also provided convenience to traders. "The state government is continuously working to make the business system more efficient and transparent. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, trade, enterprise, and creativity are being nurtured together, fostering a new sense of confidence among people. Today, in an environment free from corruption and fear, the business community feels more secure than ever before," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, several innovative initiatives are being implemented in the state. "Through 'Ease of Doing Business' and the 'Annual Business Reform Action Plan', Uttarakhand is creating a favourable environment for investment and entrepreneurship. Special focus is being given to revenue growth, innovative financial management, judicious use of resources, and maximum utilisation of new ideas," he added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister urged the people of Uttarakhand to always demand a bill for every purchase and to contribute actively to the state's development by ensuring transparent transactions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)