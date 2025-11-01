Mumbai, November 01: Is November 01 a bank holiday? People are searching online to find out whether November 01, the first Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not. They are also curious to know whether banks are open or closed today. The confusion comes amid the general perception that banks remain closed for business on Saturdays.

Some people might prefer to visit their respective bank’s branches to get their work done; hence, it is important to know if banks will be open this Saturday, November 01. It's essential to stay updated about bank holidays, as many people prefer visiting banks, even on Saturdays, to complete their pending financial transactions. That said, scroll below to know if Saturday, November 01, is a bank holiday and whether banks are open or closed today. Bank Holidays in November 2025: From Kannada Rajyothsava to Wangala Festival, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 10 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Is November 01 a Bank Holiday? Know Whether Banks Will Remain Open or Closed Today

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. In addition to these, banks also remain closed for regional and national holidays. Accordingly, November 01 falls on the first Saturday, which means banks will remain open across India, meaning there is no bank holiday. Stock Market Holidays in November 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Bank holidays in India are designated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and a selection of regional and national observances. In November 2025, banks will remain closed for 11 days, covering both public and regional holidays, including all Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

