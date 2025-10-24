Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday held a virtual meeting at the Lohia head Guest House in Khatima to review preparations for the Sardar@150 campaign.

The programme is being organised to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary year of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the Iron Man of India and a symbol of national unity.

The Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate to prepare a detailed action plan to ensure the successful organisation of the Unity March. He emphasised that grand cultural and public awareness programs should be held in schools and colleges.

He said that "the active participation of youth, women, local bodies, NCC cadets, self-help groups, public representatives, and various social organisations should be ensured in this campaign."

CM Dhami instructed that details of all scheduled events be shared at the state level so that the campaign's message can reach the maximum number of people. He stated that the objective of the Sardar@150 Campaign is to spread the message of national unity to every household.

He added that the event should be organised in a grand and inspiring manner to convey Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution and vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" to every citizen.

He said that the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel must be celebrated in a historic and memorable way so that the younger generation can draw inspiration from his life and ideals.

He said, "Sardar Patel, with his indomitable courage, strong willpower, and statesmanship, played a pivotal role in building a strong and united India. By integrating various princely states, he laid the foundation of One India, and due to his efforts, the nation stands today as an integrated and unified entity."

Dhami added that Sardar Patel's diplomacy and foresight had a significant impact on the history of independent India.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried forward Sardar Patel's dreams and vision. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, India is progressing across every field, guided by the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

The Chief Minister highlighted that in Sardar Patel's honour, the Prime Minister built the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district -- the world's tallest statue, symbolising India's unity, integrity, and national pride. He added that Sardar Patel's ideals continue to inspire the nation towards unity, harmony, and the building of a stronger India.

During the meeting, it was informed that under the Sardar@150 Campaign, citizens of Uttarakhand are registering themselves on the MY Bharat portal. The campaign includes events such as a social media reel competition, essay writing, quiz contests, and the Sardar@150 Young Leaders initiative.

In addition, Unity Marches will be held in all 13 districts of the state between October 31 and November 16. Each Unity March will be conducted over three days, covering 8 to 10 kilometres per day, and will be open to all citizens.

Furthermore, a National Padayatra will be organised from November 26 to December 6, covering 152 kilometres from Karamsad (Sardar Patel's birthplace) to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. Two youths from each district of Uttarakhand will participate in this journey, selected through the MY Bharat portal.

Meanwhile, the Sardar@150 campaign will unfold in three phases, beginning on October 31, Sardar Patel's birth anniversary and culminating on December 6, the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Ambedkar. (ANI)

