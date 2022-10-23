Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday accused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of pushing the future of youth in the state into "oblivion".

"YSRCP Government in the past three years has only been trying to defend itself from the blunders it has committed and also making every effort to come out of the huge debts. There is no development in the YSRCP rule and the welfare schemes are not being implemented at all," he said.

The Former Minister alleged that poverty and social imbalance are rising in the state of Andhra Pradesh under the current regime.

"As per the reports submitted by international organizations, poverty in the State is going up every day, and the imbalances in the society to are on the rise. As Jagan Mohan Reddy is utilizing the funds raised through debts for his personal use development is taking a back seat," he said.

He further accused the government of submitting "false accounts" to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in fear of getting "exposed".

"The CAG report clearly mentioned that the debt burden on the state is far higher than the permitted levels. This apart, the Government is submitting false accounts to the CAG. The Ministers concerned are totally misleading the CAG and other wings with a fear that the Government's misdeeds will get exposed," he said.

"There is no revenue for the State and the entire system got collapsed, he said adding that the State Government is also not taking any measures to increase the resources thus pushing the future of the youth into total uncertainty. This Government has no right to continue in power even for a day," he further said.

The TDP politburo member also demanded that the centre take proper action on the matter.

"Except issuing warnings to the State proper action has not been initiated yet by the Centre and at least now stringent action be taken against the State Government in the interest of the people," he added.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu further said that if the state is to progress economically and industrially, the people should "bid goodbye" to Jagan. (ANI)

