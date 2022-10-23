Guwahati, October 23: In wake of cyclone 'Sitrang', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued 'Red' and 'Orange' alerts for heavy rainfall in several districts of Assam for the next two days. IMD said "Extremely Heavy" ( >20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur in Cachar, DimaHasao and Karimganj districts tomorrow. Cyclone Sitrang Update: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Intensifies Into Cyclonic Storm, Heading Towards Bangladesh, Says IMD.

Further, "Heavy" (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to "Very Heavy" (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur over Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, said IMD. On Tuesday, "Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to "Very Heavy" (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely over Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, IMD said.

Regional Met Centre, Guwahati said the deep depression over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it would recurve and move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, close to Barisal around October 25 early morning. Cyclone Sitrang: Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Over Bay of Bengal, Leaves of Government Employees Cancelled in Odisha From October 23 to 25.

A low-pressure area has formed over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal, informed IMD. Subsequently, by October 24, it is pretty likely to recurve northwards and build into a cyclonic storm over the west-central and neighbouring east-central Bay of Bengal. Following that, it is expected to move steadily north-northeastward, avoiding the Odisha coast and arriving near the West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts on October 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)