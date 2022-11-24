Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated two-day Tripura Agar Buyer-Seller Meet- 2022 in Agartala on Wednesday.

This is the second edition of Tripura Agar Buyer-Seller Meet that is being held at a hotel in Agartala. Delegates from other states and abroad joined the event.

"Tripura's Agar sector has huge potential and our government has already taken steps to promote it. Tripura used to be known for pineapple, jackfruit and bamboo but now if the inclusion of wood is possible then the economy will be beneficial. The technical aspects will also be taken care of. We have decided to take care of rights of all sellers," Chief Minister Saha told reporters here.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met several beneficiaries in Dhanpur and other rural areas and collected their feedback about benefits being received by them under various government schemes.

CM Saha's presence left the residents with surprise as he went door-to-door despite being on a tight schedule, and spoke to the families to confirm if they were getting the benefits of the government schemes.

A 62-year-old Archana Saha, a resident of North Sarasima Gram Panchayat and one of the beneficiaries said that she was overwhelmed after the interaction with CM. She told CM Saha that she used to live in a kutcha house with her family.

"It was my dream to have a house, but because of financial constraints, I never thought I would ever be able to build a house. It's only because of this government it has become a reality," she said.

She was given a pucca house under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. The house is equipped with a free tap water connection and a toilet. "I'm overjoyed to see the happy faces of people like Archana. It's all because of the schemes launched by the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said CM Manik Saha while speaking to reporters.

CM Saha also visited the house of Anita Debnath, a resident of Dhanpur in Sepahijala district to check whether all the schemes have been made available or not.

Debnath told CM Saha about the benefits of government schemes that her family members received through proper guidance and said that she was satisfied with the measures taken up by the government for the benefit of the people.

"We have been given benefits for my 22-year-old physically challenged son, a house under the PMAY scheme with tap-water connection and toilet facility, and electricity connection. This has given us hope for our lives," she said.

The residents were also informed about government schemes available and easily accessible and also informed about fairs being organized for the benefit of people at every local and subdivision to ensure maximum reach and access of government schemes to the citizens. (ANI)

