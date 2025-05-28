Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27 (ANI): In an attempt to revive tourism in Jammu and Kashmir after it got severely affected following Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with prominent tour and travel operators from Maharashtra and Gujarat, here in a hotel on Tuesday.

The meeting, attended by nearly 60 tour operators from Maharashtra and Gujarat, was aimed at building confidence among stakeholders and signaling that Kashmir is open and ready to welcome tourists.

Speaking to media after the meeting, "We were not even expecting them to turn up. They have all come here on their own. I can't claim that J&K Government brought them here. They came here on their own. Around 60 prominent tour operators - from Maharashtra and Gujarat have come here. They have come here to boost the morale of people of Kashmir and tell them that tourism should be revived here and they will help us in the same."

Abdullah reached the venue riding a bicycle in a gesture to promote eco-friendly travel. He posted a picture on X and wrote, "Took advantage of being in Pahalgam to cycle around town for a little while this evening."

Apart from this he also talked about constructing a memorial in Baisaran for the Pahalgam terror attack. "... We have been saying since the beginning that we will make a memorial in Baisaran, Pahalgam in the memory of those 26 people. We will never forget it... This was decided in the cabinet meeting, which was held in Pahalgam a few hours ago. The PWD has been authorised to give official approval. We will take suggestions from the people on how the memorial should be so that we can have a tasteful memorial for those 26 people," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet held its meeting in Pahalgam on Tuesday, Omar Abdullah said it was a "clear message" to terrorists that "enemies of peace will never dictate our resolve."

The cabinet meeting was held over a month after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, including one Nepali national, were brutally killed by terrorists.

This is the first time that a Cabinet meeting was held outside Jammu or Srinagar, since his government took office. "This morning, J&K cabinet meeting was convened in Pahalgam. Though we worked as per the agenda of our government, we did not have a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam for just an administrative or government function. The agenda of development and happiness in J-K, the agenda to represent the people in J-K will not stop due to bloodshed," the Chief Minister said during a press conference.

"This is the first time this government has held a cabinet meeting outside Jammu or Srinagar," he added. Posting about the meet on X, he said, "Chaired a Cabinet Meeting at Pahalgam today. It was not just a routine administrative exercise, but a clear message--we are not intimidated by cowardly acts of terror. The enemies of peace will never dictate our resolve. Jammu & Kashmir stands firm, strong, and unafraid."

CM Abdullah also thanked the people of Pahalgam for raising their voice against the bloodshed on April 22 when Pakistan-sponsored terrorists brutally killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The Chief Minister said that the Cabinet also discussed tourism in the valley, as it is a big source of revenue for locals in Pahalgam. CM Abdullah said that a group of tour operators from Maharashtra are also in Pahalgam and will also be visiting Srinagar. (ANI)

