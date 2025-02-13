New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Future-ready Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a preferred investment destination for investors with its enabling policies, strong infrastructure, robust connectivity and ease of doing business, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday as he invited industrialists and corporate leaders to explore the state's vast business potential.

Ahead of the Global Investors Summit scheduled to be held on February 24 and 25 in Bhopal, Yadav addressed a pre-event curtain raiser in the national capital on Wednesday where he pitched the "infinite" investment opportunities of Madhya Pradesh.

Taking to X, Yadav said, "Great discussions with industry leaders at the #GIS2025 Curtain Raiser event held at...New Delhi! We explored the diverse investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the state's vibrant business landscape and endless possibilities.

"Look forward to welcoming you to Bhopal for the Global Investors Summit 2025 on 24-25 February!"

Speaking at the curtain raiser, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh's geographical location and area, abundant natural resources, strong infrastructure, road networks, and business-friendly policies have drawn the attention of global businesses across sectors including startups, tourism, textiles and garments, energy, and others.

He said that land in the state is 40 times cheaper than New Delhi, and 100 times cheaper than Mumbai, as he went all out to draw investor attention to investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Highlighting the high quality of cotton produced in the state, the chief minister also cited his recent visit to Japan and the keen interest shown by clothing retailer Uniqlo's founder in the state's potential.

He spoke about the sweeteners being offered to incentivise investors in every sector. A case in point, he said, is the readymade garments sector where 200 per cent incentives are being offered.

Yadav observed that there was a time when discussions and engagement with industrialists were viewed negatively, but said such perceptions have long changed as people realised that investments lead to more opportunities and job creation.

"India and Indians can progress only by promoting industries," Yadav asserted.

In another post on X, Yadav warmly invited investors and industrialists to Madhya Pradesh, hardselling the state's possibilities, opportunities and favourable conditions for investment.

"Future Ready Madhya Pradesh is being established as the favourite destination of investors. Madhya Pradesh has an environment of 'Ease of Doing Business' with futuristic vision, strong infrastructure, abundant natural resources, excellent connectivity and excellent policies," he said.

