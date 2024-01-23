Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Tuesday by paying homage to his portrait at the Chief Minister's residence.

In an official statement by the CMO, Dhami said that the leader of Azad Hind Fauj and the great hero of the Indian freedom struggle, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, dedicated his life for the independence of the nation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings to the people of India and highlighted Netaji's dedication to the nation's freedom.

"Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire," wrote PM Modi on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid her respects to the great freedom fighter, highlighting Netaji's unwavering commitment to India's independence and his enduring impact on the nation's freedom struggle.

"I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas! Netaji demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the cause of India's freedom. His unparalleled courage and charisma inspired Indians to fight fearlessly against colonial rule. His powerful personality had a profound impact on our freedom struggle. The nation will always remember Netaji with utmost gratitude." President Droupadi Murmu posted on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also commemorated the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, observed as Parakram Diwas (Day of Valor).

In a tweet, Dhankhar wrote, "Remembering the fearless leader, #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas. His indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to India's independence continue to inspire us all."

Dhankhar further quoted Netaji's iconic words, "Give me blood and I shall give you freedom," emphasising their enduring power as a rallying cry for liberty and a reminder of the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence.

The Vice President concluded his tweet by stating, "May this day serve as a reminder to keep Bharat first, and to work tirelessly towards a united, prosperous, and free India."

The government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (ANI)

