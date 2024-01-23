The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital, the Mizoram DGP said. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

Lengpui (Mizoram) [India], January 23: A Burmese army plane has crashed at the Lengpui airport in Mizoram on Tuesday morning.

According to the information received from the Mizoram DGP, the plane was small, and 14 people were on board with the pilot. Lengpui Airport Accident: Six People Injured After Burmese Army Plane Crashes at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram (See Pics).

Burmese Army Crashes at Lengpui Airport

Injured Were Admitted to Lengpui Hospital: Mizoram DGP

Of the 14 people, six sustained injuries, while eight are safe, said the DGP. The injured individuals were rushed to Lengpui Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

As per the received information, the army plane crashed while landing.

