Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): To celebrate the Ayodhya Ram Temple opening and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lalla, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led a grand procession in Mumbai on Monday.

This procession was carried out from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan to the Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial and towards the Wadala Ram Mandir.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, along with thousands of devotees, participated in this procession.

A sea of saffron enveloped the city on Monday as devotees celebrated the inauguration of Lord Rama's new temple in Ayodhya.

The public mood was a blend of devotion and festive fervour, with citizens waving saffron flags, bursting crackers as part of the 'Ram Diwali' celebrations.

Earlier in the day, the Shri Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Mandir at Maharashtra's Koradi prepared 6,000 kg of halwa in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The entire day witnessed spontaneous bike rallies in the morning, followed by foot marches and palanquin processions.

Clad in traditional saffron and yellow attire, citizens traversed the streets, chanting, 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

The cityscape itself bore witness to the festive spirit, adorned with saffron-coloured decorations, cutouts of Lord Rama, Ayodhya temple photographs, and welcome gates at various localities. (ANI)

