Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to address the anomalies in the Metro Rail fare.

The Chief Minister intervened following complaints about recent metro fare hikes being so steep.

Also Read | TRAI Warns INR 10 Lakh Fine on Telecom Service Providers Over Failure To Curb Spam Calls and SMS, Introduces Amendments to TCCCPR, 2018 Regulation.

"The way Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) implemented the Bengaluru Metro fare revision has led to anomalies, with fares more than doubling in certain sections," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

"I have asked the MD of BMRCL to urgently address these issues and reduce fares where increases are abnormal. Commuters' interests must be safeguarded," he added.

Also Read | World Radio Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes, Says 'Timeless Lifeline, Powerful Medium'.

The BMRCL had said that it hiked the fare by about 50 per cent. However, it has now come to light that the hike is almost double the previous fare in certain sections.

BMRCL also introduced separate rate for the 'peak time' taking a cue from the ride hailing companies.

Many commuters were hit hard by the steep hike in the fare, especially the students and people from low income groups, who have now switched to buses and private vehicles.

BMRCL sources said their revenues dropped after the fare revision.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)