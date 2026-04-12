Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday sought a fresh mandate for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, pitching a "Dravidian Model 2.0" government to take the state to the next level of development.

The Tamil Nadu CM addressed an election rally in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district. Stalin campaigned for candidates contesting from Ramanathapuram, Mudukulathur, Paramakudi and Thiruvadana constituencies.

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He highlighted past development works and said his government had addressed long-standing drinking water issues in the region.

Speaking at the event, Stalin said, "Ramanathapuram district is a district with a breathtakingly beautiful beach. Ramanathapuram district is special for the Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy temple, world-famous chilli peppers, green ponds, the soil that gave birth to esteemed people like Sethupathi Kings, Vallal Seethakkadi, Pandithurai, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, martyr Emmanuel Sekaran and the world-famous great President Dr. Abdul Kalam. The soil is an example of unity across caste and religious differences."

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Recalling his earlier tenure, he said the Ramanathapuram Joint Drinking Water Scheme was completed within two years and helped ease water scarcity in the district.

He further said, "Till 2006, it was said that this was a forest without water, but when I took charge as the Minister of Local Government, we brought the Ramanathapuram Joint Drinking Water Scheme and completed it in 2 years."

Seeking support ahead of the elections, Stalin said the DMK government has implemented several welfare and development schemes and appealed to voters to return his party to power.

"We asked for votes last time with pride because we implemented various such projects in Ramanathapuram. When the DMK government was formed, we took Tamil Nadu to new heights. It is the DMK government that is implementing pioneering projects for the people. I have come to ask for votes again with that feeling. To take Tamil Nadu to the next level of development, a Dravidian Madan 2.0 government should be formed. Are you ready to form it?" he said.

The TN CM also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Stalin warned against the "double engine" government model.

"If the BJP enters Tamil Nadu saying it is a double engine, Tamil Nadu will be in danger from the BJP. Therefore, the BJP and its slave AIADMK should be driven out completely," he said.

He also said the DMK's election manifesto itself is the "superstar" of the campaign and drew a comparison with a recent cricket match.

"People tell me whether Tamil Nadu or Delhi will win this election. Just as the Tamil Nadu team defeated Delhi in the IPL cricket match held yesterday, the DMK alliance will defeat Delhi in this assembly election. This is what the people should decide. It should be proven at every polling booth on April 23," he added.

Stalin has been campaigning across the state.

After beginning his campaign in Tiruvarur and Tiruchirappalli, he covered districts including Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Sankarankovil, Virudhunagar and Tirumangalam.

On Sunday, he campaigned in Ramanathapuram and attended public meeting in Paramakudi.

Later, he addressed a public meeting in Thoothukudi in support of party candidates.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)