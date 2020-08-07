Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The condition of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is "stable" and he is "attending to his duties from his room", the hospital authorities said on Friday.

"The Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri BS Yediyurappa continues to be stable since his admission on August 2, 2020, for COVID-19. He is responding well to the treatment. His vital parameters are within normal limits. He is comfortable, attending to his duties from his room. Our team of specialists are monitoring him closely," Manipal Hospital said in a health bulletin.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash: Pilot, 2 Passengers Reportedly Killed: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

Earlier on Friday, the Chief Minister's Office said that Yediyurappa has talked to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka over the phone and taken stock of the flood situation in the state. He also instructed the Chief Secretary to proceed with emergency measures without waiting for his approval.

"Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa spoke to the Chief Secretary over the telephone and took stock of the flood situation in the state. He instructed that the Chief Secretary can proceed with emergency measures without waiting for his approval," said the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | India, Under Modi Govt, Gave Befitting Reply to China During Border Face-Off, Say 69% Respondents in India Today's Mood of The Nation Survey.

Yediyurappa on August 2 informed through a tweet that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Chief Minister, 77, said he is fine and is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)