Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Highlighting the infrastructure development in Bareilly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday emphasized the emergence of a new identity for the city. He stressed that Bareilly is evolving into a remarkable blend of 'virasat and vikas' (heritage and development), aligning with the Prime Minister's vision.

"Bareilly, once renowned for its earrings, is now transitioning to be recognized for its flyovers and IT parks," he remarked.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister dedicated 64 projects worth Rs 328.40 crore, including the Mahadev Bridge, to Bareilly. During this, he said, "With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of Nath Nagri Corridor is being realized in Bareilly. Under the Smart City mission, Mahadev Overhead Bridge on Qutub Khana is ready."

He further expressed his deep gratitude to the people of Bareilly and the local representatives for their support in the construction of the Mahadev Bridge. He credited PWD Minister Jitin Prasada for his proactive involvement, ensuring the timely completion of the bridge project. Additionally, the Chief Minister extended congratulations to the entrepreneurs and businessmen of Bareilly for their unwavering cooperation in the bridge's construction.

Arriving at the program roughly 45 minutes ahead of schedule, the Chief Minister appeared visibly pleased upon seeing the venue. He remarked, "The country has changed, and we can proudly say that we are citizens of a 'Viksit Bharat'. The entire world looks towards India with hope. In times of crisis, people turn to India for inspiration. As respect for India grows, so does the respect for every Indian citizen. The esteem of 140 crore people has risen," he stated.

The CM continued, stating that the nation's borders have been secured, and threats like Naxalism and terrorism have significantly diminished. "Now, the enemy dare not glance towards India's borders. No one dares to provoke us. If someone does, India possesses the strength to respond fittingly. This is the essence of the new India--it does not provoke, but if provoked, it does not hesitate to retaliate."

Highlighting the significant strides made in infrastructure development in the new India, the CM stated, "Today, we witness the implementation of major infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, airports, AIIMS, and IT parks in every district, alongside innovative approaches in governance. Villages, the impoverished, farmers, women, armed forces personnel, and citizens across the nation are reaping the benefits of welfare schemes, evident within the past decade."

"In the past seven years, under the double-engine government, 56 lakh houses have been constructed for the economically disadvantaged without any discrimination, 3 crore toilets have been built, and Ayushman cards have been issued to 10 crore individuals. Additionally, 15 crore people receive free ration monthly", he added.

The Chief Minister emphasized the historic significance of Ram Lalla's presence in Ayodhya after 500 years, stating that Uttar Pradesh has become the focal point of faith in India. He described the new Uttar Pradesh as a symbol of security, prosperity, livelihood, and reverence for faith, with a strong emphasis on cultural preservation and robust measures for the safety of women and businessmen.

Criticizing the Congress and SP, he asserted that they are incapable of providing such assurances and fail to respect faith, resorting to violence at the mere mention of Lord Ram's name.

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Uttar Pradesh offers the utmost security for investors, highlighting the recent GBC held in Lucknow, through which investments worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore have been implemented. These investments are expected to create job opportunities for 35 lakh youth, not only within UP but also for young people from across the country seeking employment.

He further revealed that 634 entrepreneurs have signed MoUs in Bareilly, pledging a total investment of Rs 44,649 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, launched the PM Suraj National Portal and engaged in discussions with beneficiaries. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated virtually in this programme from the GIC Community Center in Bareilly. During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with beneficiaries of various economic empowerment schemes in the Bareilly division and distributed checks to them.

After attending the Prime Minister's programme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proceeded to Adinath Chowk in Bareilly. There, he inaugurated Adinath Chowk and unveiled the Damru. This intersection was formerly known as Delapir Chauraha.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Bareilly in-charge and State Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, Public Works Minister Jitin Prasad, Forest and Environment Minister Dr. Arun Kumar, Mayor Dr. Umesh Gautam, MP Santosh Gangwar, Amla MP Dharmendra Kashyap, Cantt MLA Sanjeev Aggarwal, and several other public representatives, including District Panchayat President Rashmi Patel. (ANI)

