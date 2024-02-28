Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the number of Anganwadi centres in the state has "doubled" over the past seven years, an official statement said.Handing over appointment letters to 3,077 newly selected Anganwadi workers in a program organized as a part of Mission Rozgar at Lok Bhavan, the Chief Minister emphasized the pivotal role of Aanganwadi workers in reducing maternal and child mortality rates over the past seven years.

Highlighting data from the National Family Health Survey, CM Yogi noted a considerable decline in maternal and infant mortality rates. "The maternal mortality rate in the state was 285 per lakh in 2014, which has come down to 167, whereas the infant mortality rate, which was 48 thousand per lakh in 2014, has reduced to 38 thousand," he added.

Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for 1,459 new Anganwadi Center buildings across 31 districts being built for Rs 173 crore.

The CM said, "Today, the double-engine government is providing 'hot-cooked meals' to children through women's self-help groups and Anganwadi workers."

Praising the dedication of Anganwadi workers, ANMs, and Asha workers during the global pandemic, the Chief Minister said, "These field workers were tasked with screening the COVID-19-infected people as well as providing them medicines. This proactive approach significantly contributed to the state's success in containing the spread of the virus."

"Today, there are no deaths due to encephalitis in the state, a testament to the diligent efforts of our field workers. Their exemplary work has become a benchmark for the nation," he added.

He said that Anganwadi workers are like 'Maa Yashoda'. "Just as Maa Yashoda cared for Lord Shri Krishna, Anganwadi workers are tirelessly caring for thousands of children across every Anganwadi centre in the state."

Reflecting on the transformative journey of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi emphasized that despite the same departments and people, the state has undergone remarkable changes over the past seven years, with significant advancements witnessed across various fields, evident to all.

"The double-engine government is developing quality recipe centres at every block level through Anganwadi centres and women self-help groups within the state. In the first phase, 204 such centres will be developed. This will employ thousands of people. Moreover, this initiative will ensure the availability of nutritious and high-quality food in Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant stride towards improving nutritional standards in the state," informed the Chief Minister.

He underscored the crucial role of Anganwadi workers in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), emphasizing that their efforts are vital for maintaining healthy childhoods. "A healthy childhood paves the way for healthy youth, enabling society to fully harness its talent and potential," he added.

Women Welfare and Child Development Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Minister of State for Women Welfare and Child Development Pratibha Shukla, along with other dignitaries and Anganwadi workers attended the program. (ANI)

