Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated South Asia's largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes by Adani Defence and Aerospace in Kanpur on Monday.

Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, GOC-in-C of Central Command, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani and other senior officers of the Defence forces and Uttar Pradesh government were present on the occasion.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali Violence: Arrest Sheikh Shajahan, Calcutta High Court to Police; TMC Says He Will Be Arrested in Seven Days.

The unveiling of the facilities coincided with the fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrike, 'Operation Bandar', a historic operation by the Indian Air Force that was a testimony to India's strategic assertiveness over external threats.

Spread over 500 acres, the facility in Kanpur is set to become one of the largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes. It will produce high-quality small, medium and large-calibre ammunition for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and police. The facility has started rolling out small-calibre ammunition, starting with 150 million rounds estimated at 25 percent of India's annual requirement.

Also Read | Manipur Government Extends Internet Suspension in Churachandpur District for Five More Days.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi said, "This is a moment of great pride. The facility is a testimony to Uttar Pradesh's transformation into an industrial powerhouse and our commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Adani Defence & Aerospace has made the largest investment in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, which will play a crucial role in developing a vibrant defence ecosystem. It is encouraging to see the commencement of operations within 18 months of allocating land. It will be a proud moment when ammunition and missiles produced in these facilities will help secure the nation."

Emphasising the need for self-reliance in missiles and ammunition, Gen Manoj Pande said, "Recent geopolitical events have reemphasized the need for a reliable supply from internal sources for ammunition in preparedness for a long-drawn conflict. Such large investments and the willingness of Adani Defence & Aerospace to indigenize critical technologies have built confidence in the users to depend on Indian private industry for strategic military supplies. This complex is a major milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in the defence sector."

Adani Defence & Aerospace is the flagship defence company of the Adani Group. It is also focused on developing and offering unique capabilities across the unmanned segment, counter drones, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technologies, and cyber defence.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, "The establishment of these ammunition and missile complexes represents a leap forward in our quest for self-reliance. With a planned investment of over Rs 3,000 crore, its impact extends far beyond the defence sector. It will create over 4,000 jobs, with five times the multiplier effect on MSMEs and the local ecosystem benefiting indirectly from it. We are committed to ensuring that our efforts are inclusive and sustainable, fostering growth while preserving the environment for generations to come." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)