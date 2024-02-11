Pune, February 11: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav held in Pune. Addressing the attendees of the event, CM Yogi hailed the power of spirituality and said, "Bhakti se upji shakti hi dush mano ke daant hamesha khatti karti hai" (power arising from devotion sours the teeth of enemies). At the mega event, CM Yogi also met Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj at Vedashri Tapovan Math.

While addressing the attendees, CM Yogi said, "Bhakti se upji shakti hi dushmano ke daant hamesha khatti karti hai. Samarthguru Ramdas gave birth to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from here. And think of the period in which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj challenged the power of Aurangzeb. He left him suffer and die such a way that to date no one is asking about him." Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Pune (See Pic)

He said that when devotion and power come together then one gets freedom from slavery. "It was my fortune that I was selected as the Chief Minister of UP. After being elected as the CM, I went to Agra and saw the Mughal Museum. The Mughal Museum of Agra was then named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. When devotion and power come together then one gets freedom from slavery," CM Yogi said.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi is also scheduled to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple for the darshan of Ram Lalla with his Cabinet members today. The members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Legislative Council are on the way to a momentous visit to the newly inaugurated Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on buses. Buses carrying MLAs left for Ayodhya's Ram Temple from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow on Sunday morning. Uttar Pradesh: Members of State Legislature To Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya Today, Akhilesh Yadav Declines Invitation (Watch Video)

Visuals showed MLAs chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' as they gathered outside the UP Assembly before leaving for their journey. The legislators have been invited by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to offer prayers before Ram Lalla.

