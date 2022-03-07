New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal today in a statement said the country's coal production has increased to 79.54 million ton from 77.99 million ton (MT) as compared to February last year. This is an increase of 2 per cent.

As per the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal, during Feb 2022, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and others have registered a growth of 7.19 per cent and 49.04 per cent by producing 6.04 MT and 9.24MT of coal.

Whereas, Coal India Limited (CIL) registered a negative growth of 2.87 per cent by producing 64.26MT in comparison to 66.16MT in February 2020.

The statement said, "Coal Production of FY 2022 has been compared with FY 2020 as FY 2021 has been considered as an abnormal year due to COVID-19 pandemic."

Out of the top 35 coal-producing mines, 14 mines performed more than 100 per cent. Five mines' production performance was between 80 and 100 per cent and another five mines' performance stood between 50 and 80 per cent, the official statement further added.

Ministry stated, "The coal dispatch increased by 7.48 per cent to 71.27 MT from 66.31 MT during February this year as compared to February 2020. During February 2022, CIL and others registered a growth of 4.90 per cent and 38.17 per cent by dispatching 57.47 MT and 8.38MT respectively. Whereas, SCCLhas registered a slightly negative growth of 0.81 per cent by dispatching 5.41MT in comparison to 5.46MT in February 2020."

At the same time, the power utilities dispatch has grown by 15.27 per cent to 60.06 MT last month compared to 52.10 MT in Feb 2020. Fall in import prices has been observed since the end of Oct 2021. However, prices are still at a high level discouraging coal import, added the statement.

Ministry further stated coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 7.58 per cent in the month of February 2022 in comparison to February 2020. The overall power generation during February has been 5.49 per cent higher than the power generated in February 2020. However, coal-based power generation in the month of February 2022 has been 85534 million units (MU) in comparison to 88642 MU in January 2022 with a negative growth of 3.51 per cent.

Total power generation has also decreased in February 2022 to 112531 MU from 115757 MU the previous month. (ANI)

