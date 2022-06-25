Mangaluru, Jun 25 (PTI) Officials of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) continued to monitor the situation around the grounded merchant ship MV Princess Miral off the Ullal shore near here for any probable leakage of oil from the ship.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Thrown Off 4th Floor Balcony by Husband in Agra, Dies; 3 Arrested.

Along with the district administration and other stakeholders, coordination is being done for the shoreline clean-up in case of any oil spill, an ICG release here said on Saturday.

Also Read | West Bengal: Depressed Man Who Jumped off 8th Floor of Kolkata Hospital Dies.

Constant surveillance has been undertaken by Coast Guard aircraft and ships in the area around the vessel and onshore for pollution response since June 21 after the vessel ran aground.

A fully equipped pollution control vessel, ICGS Samudra Pavak from Porbandar, arrived on Saturday morning off New Mangalore and joined the pollution response operation at sea along with ICG ships and aircraft.

As of date, nine ICG ships and resource agencies and three Coast Guard aircraft are on task for assessment and monitoring the sea area off New Mangalore.

These assets are continuing the necessary preventive measures. Nethravati river is in close proximity of the vessel, which is grounded close to shore, therefore as a precautionary measure, the river mouth has been barricaded from the seaward side using inflatable booms so as to prevent containment of the river in case of any leakage of oil from the ship.

Coast Guard pollution response team and experts are continuously analysing the situation and also assisting the state administration and New Mangalore Port authorities by conducting pollution response operation and shoreline clean-up training sessions and mock drills, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)