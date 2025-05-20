New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) An apex-level meeting of the Indian Coast Guard chaired by its Director General Paramesh Sivamani was held to assess the "operational readiness" of critical infrastructure projects, the force said on Tuesday.

The session featured comprehensive discussions focused on the timely execution and delivery of key operational infrastructure, it said.

"An apex-level meeting to assess the operational readiness of critical infrastructure projects was jointly chaired by DG Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, DGICG and Engineers-in-Chief, Lt Gen Arvind Walia, AVSM," the ICG said in a post on X.

The Coast Guard said the director general highlighted the pivotal role of inter-agency coordination and forward-looking planning in achieving strategic and operational objectives.

"This joint endeavour reflects a shared commitment to bolstering defence infrastructure and enhancing mission preparedness," it said.

