Kolkata, Apr 9 (PTI) The director general of Indian Coast Guard VS Pathania on Saturday inaugurated a jetty at the Haldia dock complex in West Bengal, an official said here.

A pollution response building and a residential area were also inaugurated by him, the Coast Guard official said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 8th Roza of Ramadan on April 10 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

DG Pathania inaugurated the jetty at Haldia, the base of the Coast Guard ships for securing and monitoring the coastal waters in the region, he said.

Pathania also interacted with Coast Guard personnel and discussed future plans for the maritime force.

Also Read | Cyber Experts to Probe Hacking of Uttar Pradesh CMO’s Official Twitter Account.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)