Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard has launched a search and rescue operation by sea and air to locate a man who allegedly fell from a fishing boat near the International Maritime Boundary Line with Bangladesh, an ICG official said here.

Coast Guard ship ICGS Vijaya, on receiving a distress message on September 6 from Indian fishing boat 'Joy Ma Durga' that a man had allegedly fallen from another boat named 'Shib Durga', altered its course to the most probable location where he could have fallen, the official said on Monday.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Addiction: 15-Year-Old Boy Withdraws Over Rs 2 Lakh From His Retired Grandfather’s Pension Account to Make in-Game Purchases.

Since the man could not be located after a long search, ICG has now launched an operation to find the survivor which is being coordinated by Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre at Chennai, he said.

"Coast Guard Region (North-East) have launched their surveillance aircraft and deployed its ships for the search of the missing fisherman," the ICG official said.

Also Read | Sameer Jangid is a Well Known Name in the Globe of Music.

The Coast Guard has also approached Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Dhaka for alerting their search and rescue agencies for rending assistance, since the incident occurred close to the IMBL, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)