Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 4 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Ship Samar was decommissioned with full honours during a traditional armed force ceremony held at Kochi, an official statement said.

The ship was commissioned on Feb 14, 1996, in Goa by the then Prime Minister of PV Narasimha Rao and was based at Mumbai under the operational command of Commander Coast Guard Region (West), according to the statement.

Also Read | British Indian London Assembly Member Krupesh Hirani Tables Motion Against Anti-Hindu Hate Crimes.

Further, Ship was rebased at Kochi in 2009.

Samar, meaning battle, is a projection of the Indian Coast Guard's will and commitment "to strive and protect" the maritime interests of the nation, the release added.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2023: Central Government Approves 29th Tranche of Electoral Bonds Ahead of Polls in Five States; Sale From November 6.

Built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Ltd, the ship boasts of the unique distinction of being the first in numerous aspects, the foremost being the indigenously constructed vessel of The Indian Coast Guard with a gross displacement of more than 1800 gross tonnage, a triumph for the Indian shipbuilding industry, as per the release.

"This was also at a nascent stage of indicating India's industrial might and Atmanirbharta, which has grown in leaps and bounds in the recent past to enviable heights with vast reach and vibrant diversity," it added.

Samar is 102 meters long and is propelled by 6200 KW twin diesel engines to a maximum speed of 21 knots. During the illustrious lifespan, the ship remained underway for around 54000 hours at sea, covering more than 5,68,700 miles.

During the ceremony, an impressive Guard was paraded and at sunset, the Coast Guard Ensign was hauled down onboard the ship for the last time.

Soon after, 'Paying off Pennant' which is equal to the length of the ship was lowered, as a symbolic representation of decommissioning.

The ship has been flying the National Flag and Coast Guard Ensign with great pride and honour during her illustrious career spanning over 27 years of commission, as per the release.

ICGS Samar was the first of its series, which was earlier known as Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV).

The previous commanding officers along with a number of officers and sailors, who had served on board the vessel, were present at the venue to bid a befitting farewell to the ship. As a culmination, the commanding officer of the ship, DIG R Ramesh, made the final decommissioning report to Additional Director General S Paramesh

Additional Director General S Paramesh, while addressing the crew and the guests present in the ceremony, highlighted the contributions made by this vessel in anti-poaching, anti-smuggling, search and rescue, MEDEVAC and joint operations and commended the ship and all her crew for the yeoman service that they put in for almost three decades for the nation and the maritime world.

The occasion was graced by dignitaries and personalities from different walks of life, besides previous Commanding Officers and crew of the vessels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)