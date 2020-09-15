Dehradun, Sep 15 (PTI) With COVID-19 cases steadily on the rise, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday asked the Centre to provide 10,000 oxygen cylinders to help the state be ready to deal with any emergency situation.

Though there is no shortage of oxygen at present, the request for 10,000 oxygen cylinders has been made to keep ourselves prepared to deal with any situation in future, Health Secretary Amit Negi said.

The oxygen cylinders will be installed at the COVID care centres in the state, he said.

Of late, Uttarakhand has seen a sudden rise in coronavirus cases with 7,580 people testing positive for the infection in just a week to take the state's pandemic tally from 25,436 on September 7 to 33,016 on September 14.

According to an official figure, the number of active cases in the state is more than 10,000.

