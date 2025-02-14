Pulwama, February 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other leaders paid homage to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack. Today, February 14, is the sixth anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. While leaders paid tributes, they also lauded the sacrifice and courage of the martyrs of the Pulwama terror strike. Scroll below to know the names and see photos of the 40 CRPF bravehearts.

On this day in 2019, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad targeted a bus ferrying CRPF jawans in Pulwama. A suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus, thereby killing 40 jawans. Following the attack, India launched a retaliatory attack, which saw Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets bombing terror training camps in Balakot, Pakistan. The attack was later known as the Balakot airstrike. Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2025: Amit Shah Pays Tribute to 40 CRPF Personnel Killed in Terror Attack, Says ‘Narendra Modi Govt Determined To Destroy Terrorists’.

CRPF Pays Tribute to Pulwama Bravehearts

Heartfelt Tribute to the Pulwama Bravehearts! We salute our valiant fighters, whose ultimate sacrifice will always be remembered. The nation stands forever indebted to them and their families.#CRPF#PulwamaMartyrs #NationFirst@gpsinghips @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs… pic.twitter.com/FXDujWdJr7 — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 14, 2025

As the country continues to mourn the loss of the CRPF jawans, we take a look at the 40 soldiers who were killed in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

Complete List of the Martyred CRPF Jawans

Naseer Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir) Sukhjinder Singh (Punjab) Jaimal Singh (Punjab) Rohitash Lamba (Rajasthan) Tilak Raj (Himachal Pradesh) Vijay Soreng (Jharkhand) Vasantha Kumar VV (Kerala) Subramaniam G (Tamil Nadu) Manoja Kumar Behera (Odisha) GD Guru H (Karnataka) Narayan Lal Gurjar (Rajasthan) Mahesh Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) Pradeep Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) Hemraj Meena (Rajasthan) PK Sahoo (Odisha) Ramesh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) Sanjay Rajput (Maharashtra) Koushal Kumar Rawat (Uttar Pradesh) Pradeep Singh (Uttar Pradesh) Shyam Babu (Uttar Pradesh) Ajit Kumar Azad (Uttar Pradesh) Maninder Singh Attri (Punjab) Bablu Santra (West Bengal) Ashvni Kumar Kaochi (Madhya Pradesh) Rathod Nitin Shivaji (Maharashtra) Bhagirathi Singh (Rajasthan) Virendra Singh (Uttarakhand) Awadhesh Kumar Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) Ratan Kumar Thakur (Bihar) Pankaj Kumar Tripathi (Uttar Pradesh) Jeet Ram (Rajasthan) Amit Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) Vijay Kr. Mourya (Uttar Pradesh) Kulwinder Singh (Punjab) Maneswar Bsumatari (Assam) Mohan Lal (Uttarakhand) Sanjay Kumar Sinha (Bihar) Ram Vakeel (Uttar Pradesh) Sudeep Biswas (West Bengal) Sivachandran (Tamil Nadu)

Meanwhile, CRPF also took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tributes to the 40 jawans who were killed in the Pulwama terror strike. In its post, CRPF shared photos of the 40 bravehearts and said, "We salute our valiant fighters, whose ultimate sacrifice will always be remembered. The nation stands forever indebted to them and their families."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).