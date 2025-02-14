Pune, February 14: A 37-year-old man died after he was allegedly shot at following a fight over a birthday celebration on the roadside in Pune, an official said on Friday. The incident took place at Dehu Road in the Pimpri Chinchwad area late on Thursday night, he said. According to the police, three to four persons arrived on two bikes in a bylane, where the birthday celebration of complainant Nandkishor Yadav's niece was underway on the roadside. Pune Shocker: Woman Strangles 2 Sleeping Kids to Death Before Assaulting Husband With Sharp Weapon Over Marital Dispute in Daund, Arrested.

The accused demanded to know why the birthday bash was being held in a public place. “When Yadav asked them to leave, one of the accused hit him in the face with a chair. Yadav's friend Vikram Guruswami Reddy then stepped in to mediate. However, one of the accused fired a shot, injuring Reddy,” said the official from Dehu Road police station. Reddy was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the bullet wound during treatment. “We have identified the accused and an investigation is underway,” the official added.

