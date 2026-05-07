India News | Coming West Bengal Govt for Change Not Revenge: BJP Leader Keya Ghosh Condemns Killing of Suvendu Adhikari's Aide

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 7 (ANI): BJP leader Keya Ghosh on Thursday condemned the killing of Bhabanipur MLA-elect Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandra Rath, accusing the TMC of targeting people who managed his back office during the 2026 West Bengal elections.

Speaking to ANI, she urged the BJP workers to maintain peace, adding that the coming government in West Bengal will be for "change" and not "revenge." Ghosh also promised a thorough investigation of the incident, stating that its perpetrators won't be spared.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, May 7, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

"They are targeting those who worked for the BJP, who managed the back office for Suvendu in Bhabanipur... I request all our workers to maintain peace. The coming West Bengal government is one of change, not revenge. People chose us to free them from goonda raj. We will act strictly within the law. Those who are behind this murder will not be spared," said Keya Ghosh.

Meanwhile, according to the eyewitness of the incident, the attack appeared to be "pre-planned" as the gunshots fired at Chandra Rath were from point-blank range.

Also Read | How Suvendu Adhikari's Close Aide Was Hunted on Jessore Road: 8 Killers, 4 Motorcycles, and the Cold-Blooded Execution of Chandranath Rath.

The eyewitness told ANI, "Just as Chandra's car crossed mine, it suddenly stopped midway, and a bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car. The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned. The shots were fired at point-blank range. I heard the sound of two rounds. The incident occurred between 10:30 pm and 11 pm, around 200-300 metres from the hospital. The public brought the victim to the hospital, and the driver of the car was also shot."

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul alleged a political motive behind the incident and claimed that CCTV footage was being examined.

"This is perhaps a consequence of Mamata Banerjee's defeat in Bhabanipur. CCTV footage is currently being examined. Chandra was a trustworthy individual; he oversaw operations at the Leader of the Opposition's office, was like a brother to our MLAs, and handled several responsibilities," Paul said.

She further questioned the motive behind the killing and claimed there was widespread anger among party workers and supporters.

"Why was a man who had absolutely no connection with the BJP murdered? There is massive outrage among the public. We sought peace, but now the family will certainly demand answers. Just a short while ago, one of our booth workers was attacked with a knife and is currently hospitalised," she added.

Chandra Rath, who was the personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari, was shot in West Bengal's Mandhyamgram, after which he succumbed due to injuries in the hospital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)