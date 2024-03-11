New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, lauded the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Artist Workshop held at the capital which had over 15,000 artists gathering at the Purana Qila.

"A commendable effort! Glad to see so many art lovers at the programme," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The event was organised by the National Gallery of Modern Art in collaboration with the Lalit Kala Akademi on Sunday.

"The #ViksitBharatAmbassador Artist Workshop was a grand success with over 15,000 artists gathering at Purana Qila in Delhi. Additionally, 50,000+ artists from across the nation joined the event online. The @VBA2024 community is working with a mission to build a developed India," the Viksit Bharat Ambassador posted from its official 'X' handle.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Artist Workshop on Sunday, appreciation the organisers of the event for showcasing the aspirations of people for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Stopped by at the #ViksitBharatAmbassador Artist Workshop at Purana Qila today. Commend @ngma_delhiand @LalitKalaLKA for organizing. Pleased to see the various expressions of Viksit Bharat through the medium of art. #ModiKiGuarantee was the underlying message that the country agrees with today," Jaishankar posted on X.

Speaking to the reporters, Jaishankar said, "Everyone should get a chance to experience the diversity of India. Our target during the G20 was that international events should not be limited to the national capital and should be taken across the country. When we talk about Viksit Bharat it means that the impact of India in the world increases and for that, it is important for everyone to know about Bharat."

"This was a great initiative. I saw the aspirations of people here. I can also see the strong impact of Chandrayaan. Modi ji and Chandrayaan are always on people's minds," he added.He further opened up on the various aspects of 'Viksit Bharat'. (ANI)

