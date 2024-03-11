Lucknow, March 11: The Uttar Pradesh Police have issued a set of comprehensive guidelines to ensure security throughout the state, ahead of upcoming festivals. There is a line up of festivals including Ramadan, Navratri, Ram Navami and Eid during the next one month. UP DGP Prashant Kumar, in a set of directives to zonal ADGs, commissioners, IGs, DIGs, SSPs, and SPs, has underlined the need for stringent security measures to safeguard against potential threats during festive season.

The DGP said that all are directed to organise peace committee meetings with religious leaders. “The aim is to foster coordination, address concerns and resolve issues related to the festivals in a timely manner,” he said. He said that vigilance against anti-social elements is paramount. Police are advised to update lists of undesirable elements, take preventive actions and closely monitor activities to maintain law and order, he said. Ramadan 2024 Date: Muslims Spot Ramzan Crescent Moon in Saudi Arabia, Meaning Month of Fasting Starts From March 11

The DGP added that a comprehensive list of trouble spots and hot spots is to be compiled and reviewed at senior levels. Learnings from past incidents are to be analysed to effectively manage potential controversies, he said. “The intelligence network is to be intensified with a focus on monitoring activities of anti-social, undesirable and communal elements. Swift action is mandated upon receiving any information, regardless of scale,” the state police chief stated.

He further said that adequate police arrangements are to be made at event venues, sensitive areas, procession routes and hot spots. Surveillance through CCTV cameras and drones along with regular patrolling will be enforced. Police teams will conduct regular checks at religious sites to ensure security, especially through poster parties in districts. Personnel of UP 112 PRV vehicles must be briefed and managed efficiently to enhance emergency response capabilities. Ramadan 2024 Significance: A Comprehensive Guide to Dates, History, Why Muslims Fast During Ramadan and Who All Can Observe the Fast During the Holy Month

The DGP said that social media platforms are to be closely monitored to counter false information and take legal action against misinformation promptly. Strict adherence to these directives has been emphasized to maintain peace and security during the upcoming festive season, the DGP added.