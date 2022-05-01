New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was on Sunday hiked by Rs 102.50, the third straight monthly increase.

With this, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder will now cost Rs 2,355.50, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Also Read | Section 144 CrPC Imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases.

The commercial LPG price was increased by Rs 105 on March 1 and by Rs 250 on April 1.

However, there has been no change in the prices of domestic gas cylinders.

Also Read | Eid ul-Fitr 2022: Mehbooba Mufti Lauds Fortitude and Patience of Muslims This Ramzan.

In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder is costing Rs 949.50 in Delhi from March 22 onwards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)