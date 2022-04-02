New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday came out in support of CJI NV Ramana, a day after the latter suggested the creation of an "independent institution" to bring various agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, Serious Fraud Investigation Office and the Enforcement Directorate under one roof.

Khurshid said that these statements by the CJI highlight the far-fetched thinking of the country. "The statement of the Chief Justice should be supported," he said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Ramadan Greetings, Says 'May This Holy Month Inspire People To Serve Poor'.

Salman Khurshid said, "Chief Justice has said these statements outside the court. In such a situation, the question arises as to who will take these things forward or how such a decision will be implemented".

Khurshid further said that the difficulty is that, in the country, the Chief Justice is for a maximum of one year or one and a half years.

Also Read | Curfew Imposed in Karauli Following Communal Clashes, Says Rajasthan Police.

He said that the common people have lost their trust in the investigating agencies. "Many of the investigating agencies or the investigating officers from whom people have expectations are caught taking bribes. The matter of taking bribes of officers comes in front of the public."

"Several politicians of India also make big claims, but how can the Chief Justice or other judges of the country do something in this direction? If they are able to give an order and implement this order, then it is necessary for the country," he said.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday recommends there is an immediate requirement for the creation of an "independent umbrella institution", so as to bring various agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Enforcement Directorate (ED), etc. under one roof.

"There is an immediate requirement for the creation of an independent umbrella institution, so as to bring various agencies like the CBI, SFIO, ED, etc. under one roof. This body is required to be created under a statute, clearly defining its powers, functions and jurisdictions. Such a law will also lead to much needed legislative oversight," CJI Ramana said while delivering the 19th DP Kohli Memorial Lecture in Delhi today.

CJI Ramana, who was speaking on 'Democracy: Role and Responsibilities of Investigative Agencies', said that this umbrella organisation will end a "multiplicity of proceedings". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)