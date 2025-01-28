India News | Complaint Filed Against Kharge in Bihar Court for ‘hurting Sentiment of Hindus'

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Jan 28 (PTI) A complaint was filed against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments of Hindus by his purported statement that 'dipping in Ganga won't remove poverty'.

Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed a complaint against Kharge before the court here seeking registration of an FIR against the Congress leader.

"Kharge statement is an attack on Hindu sentiments. It's an attack on the faith of crores of those who follow Sanatana Dharma. A case should be registered against him," Ojha told reporters after filing the complaint before the CJM court in Muzaffarpur.

The court will hear the matter on February 3.

Kharge on Monday claimed BJP leaders were competing with each other to take a dip at the Sangam for the cameras, and asked if their act would help eradicate poverty in the country.

"If anyone was hurt, I seek an apology," the Congress chief said in the same vein while addressing the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally at the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh.

Kharge's remarks came on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

