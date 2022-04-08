Thane, Apr 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday inaugurated the computerised draw of the City and Industrial Development Corporation's (CIDCO) housing scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the state urban development minister said the investments by the applicants by buying houses in Navi Mumbai will earn them great benefits due to various ambitious projects such as CIDCO's Navi Mumbai International Airport.

CIDCO's vice-chairman and managing director Dr Sanjay Mukherjee briefed about the various features of the housing scheme and said that it is a step towards fulfilling the corporation's mission of providing affordable housing.

To supervise the computerised draw process, a committee was appointed under the observation of former Lokayukta Suresh Kumar.

CIDCO launched the housing scheme in January under the guidance of the state government. Initially, 5,730 houses (tenements) were made available in the Taloja node. After this, a total of 6,508 flats were made available by adding some tenements from Dronagiri, Ghansoli, Kalamboli, Kharghar, and Taloja nodes so that more citizens could benefit from the scheme.

