New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) As India has made great progress in adopting digital technology, data security and privacy are some of the concern areas that need to be addressed for better integration of technology in health, observed public healthcare experts at the third IHW Digital Health Summit and Awards.

The Digital Health Summit and Awards organised last week by the think tank IHW Council brought major stakeholders together for meaningful conversations around digital health ecosystem transformation, in a two-day summit.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale who attended the event said that initiatives like the digital health awards inspire everyone to prioritise their health and build the health of families and communities.

Discussions around themes pertaining to digital health, including the ambitious Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and health equity, startup ecosystem in the country, futuristic healthcare technologies like AI and drones, smart hospitals and big data were witnessed in the summit along with sharing of best practices and innovations in the digital health space.

Speaking on the role of strategic collaborations to ensure universal health coverage in the country, Dr Urvashi Prasad, Director - Vice Chairman Office, NITI Aayog said, "India has made great progress in digital health, we need to ensure data security and privacy to keep the momentum going for accessible and affordable healthcare through technology."

Some of the prominent names that were awarded for path-breaking work in digital healthcare were Procter and Gamble Health Limited, Cipla Limited, Roche Diagnostics, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Abbott India Limited, Manipal Hospitals and Apollo Hospitals.

Kamal Narayan, CEO of IHW Council, said, "As the healthcare sector re-invents itself for a new digital future it is imperative that we focus on bridging the pre-existing disparities in digital access and utilisation of digital means to provide healthcare to the disadvantaged and vulnerable population."

Wolter Kluwer was the Digital Health Tech Partner for the event, with Fibe EMIS as the Health Finance Partner, Rural Digi-Tech Healthcare Transformation as the Session Partner.

Taking part in the discussion, Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO, Fibe said "The healthcare sector holds profound sentimental significance for us, embodying a commitment to enhancing value for our esteemed customers and the patients within the hospital. Through strategic partnerships, our alliance aims to reinforce our dedication to establishing affordability for exceptional medical treatments, alleviating the financial burden of patients."

