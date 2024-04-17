Belagavi (Karanataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagdish Shettar filed his nomination from the Belagavi constituency in Karnataka on Wednesday and affirmed confidence that he will win the seats with a bigger margin in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He added that BJP is going to win and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power for the third time.

Speaking to ANI, Shettar said, "When I entered the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency last month, on that day more than 10,000 people gathered and welcomed me very heartfully. From that day onwards, I am visiting constituencies, asking people to votes. All the leaders of the Belagavi district, all BJP leaders, MLAs, ex-MLAs, office bearers, workers, everybody is supporting, is active in campaigning."

"Today, filing of the nomination is a big event. In the history of Belagavi constituency, this is a very big gathering. Thousands of people participated in the rally...So, I am confident that with a bigger margin, I am going to win, BJP is going to win, and it is a support for the Prime Minister to become the Prime Minister for third time," he added.

Shettar filed his nomination on Wednesday. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa were also present with him.

The veteran leader, who has also served as the Karnataka CM, will contest from Belagavi in place of sitting MP Mangala Angadi, who was denied renomination.

Shettar, who quit the BJP and switched over to the Congress after being denied a ticket to contest last year's assembly elections, returned to his old party in January.

However, he had lost the assembly polls from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency by a big margin last year.

The 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnatak will poll in two phases--on April 26 and May 7. The counting of votes is scheduled on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JDS fought together against the BJP but were still decimated as the BJP swept away with record 25 seats while the Congress and the JDS could win just a single seat each. (ANI)

