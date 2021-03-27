New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday appointed three All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries to assist party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh.

"Congress president has appointed Rajesh Tiwari, Tauqir Alam and Pradeep Narwal as AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect," an official statement said.

Priyanka Gandhi is seeking to strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh.

She already has six AICC secretaries to assist her. These include Bajirao Khade, Dhiraj Gurjar, Rana Goswami, Rohit Chaudhary, Sachin Naik and Zubair Khan.

