New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Top Congress leaders met here on Wednesday to discuss and finalise party candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Goa, Telangana and Jharkhand.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary K C Venugopal and members of the central election committee, including senior leaders Ambika Soni, Madhusudan Mistry, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Salman Khurshid, were also present.

Also Read | Cyber Fraud in Pune: Fraudsters Dupe Chartered Accountant of Rs Three Crore in Online Investment Scam in Baner; Investigation Launched After Six Cases Registered in 48 Hours.

The meeting was held at the party headquarters here. The Congress has already declared 194 candidates in several states and more will be declared soon.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Wednesday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Kallakurichi District Collector Releases 'Invitation Card' for Voters, Urges not to accept gifts or cash in return for votes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)