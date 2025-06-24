Gwalior, Jun 24 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi for "roaming around" with the copy of the Constitution as he recalled the imposition of Emergency under the Congress rule and asked its leaders to "repent" on June 25 every year.

Scindia accused the Congress of playing politics over Babasaheb Ambedkar a day after the party leaders staged a protest seeking the installation of the statue of the Father of the Constitution on the premises of the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior bench.

Also Read | 'Job Hai': Recruitment Racket Using Fake App Busted in Delhi; Police Recover 100 Resumes, Aadhaar Cards.

Accusing the Congress of playing politics in the name of Ambedkar, he said the Grand Old Party had defeated Ambedkar in elections by fielding a candidate against him.

"The political party which trampled Babasaheb's Constitution through a dark chapter on June 25, 1975 (when Emergency was imposed) is now talking about the Constitution. Nothing can be achieved by just roaming around with the (copy of) Constitution in hand. The Constitution has to be kept alive in the soul," he told reporters.

Also Read | Guna: 5 Youth Die From Poisonous Gas Inhalation While Saving Calf Trapped in Well in Madhya Pradesh, 1 Escapes Safely (Watch Video).

On the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Scindia said Congress and its leaders should repent on June 25 every year.

"The party which fielded a candidate against Ambedkar and defeated him in elections, the party whose government removed Babasaheb from the council of ministers, is now glorifying him. This is akin to a thief scolding a police officer," the BJP MP added.

The Congress has announced to hold a fast on June 25 under 'Samvidhan Satyagraha' demanding the installation of Ambedkar's statue.

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang dismissed the proposed satyagraha protest as "deception and a bid for vote bank politics".

He alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress party insulted Ambedkar when he was alive and denied him entry into the Lok Sabha.

"The Congress tore apart the Constitution by imposing Emergency, whereas the BJP is working with commitment to protect the Constitution and democracy," he told reporters in Bhopal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)