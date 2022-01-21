Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday said the party will soon release its election manifesto for next month's state Assembly polls and said the focus in it will be on agriculture, employment for youth, trade and industry.

“We will consider expectations of all sections of society while preparing the manifesto of the Congress Party for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections,” said Bajwa, who is the chairman of the Punjab Congress manifesto committee.

The focus will be on the state's agriculture sector, he said while emphasising on bringing the second green revolution in the state.

“As former chief minister Partap Singh Kairon had brought prosperity to Punjab by preparing the ground for the green revolution under the leadership of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress will focus on the needs of the agriculture sector while drafting the manifesto,” said Bajwa.

He said farmers will be encouraged for crop diversification while coming out of the wheat-paddy cycle.

“There is a need to bring the second green revolution in the state. There is a need to come out of the wheat-paddy cycle,” Bajwa said.

He further said the Congress will also focus on youth and women of the state and giving employment to the youth will be the second biggest priority of the Congress. It is very important to stop the brain drain and save Punjab, he said adding, “ The Congress has always empowered the women and it is due to policies of the Congress Party that today women are actively taking part in civil services.”

Bajwa also talked about giving subsidy to small and media enterprises for boosting industrial development and creating a level-playing field as he pointed out that Punjab is a landlocked state.

He said special attention will be given to sports and the state's culture. He said separate meetings have also been held by the manifesto committee with the chief minister and the Punjab Congress president. He said the party's manifesto will be presented soon.

“We are not preparing the manifesto by just sitting in the four walls. The manifesto is being prepared by consulting residents of the state and I assure that the Congress manifesto will address expectations of all sections of society,” Bajwa said.

Meanwhile, former AAP leader Aadarsh Shastri slammed AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he had not fulfilled the promises he made to people of Delhi. Now, he is announcing “fake” guarantees in Punjab, he alleged.

“The Kejriwal government has failed to give an allowance of Rs 100 to the Delhi-based women and here he is making a fake promise to give Rs 1,000 to women in Punjab,” he said.

