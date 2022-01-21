Lucknow, Jan 21: Committed to providing protection cover to children in the age group of 15-18, the state of Uttar Pradesh has so far administered vaccine doses to over 50 percent teenagers.

Since the beginning of the inoculation drive for this age bracket, more than 70,92,929 teens have received their first dose of vaccine within a span of less than 3 weeks.

Strengthening its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the state of Uttar Pradesh has also administered over 6.80 lakh ‘precaution doses’ to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years.

While reviewing the Covid-19 situation with senior officials on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed to further ramp up the vaccination. The CM instructed officials concerned to undertake 25-30 lakh vaccinations per day.

The purpose of the exercise is to ensure that the maximum number of eligible persons in the state are fully immunised against the pandemic virus before assembly polls.

*Covid-19 in UP: Active Cases continue to decline in UP*

Out of over 2.41 lakh samples tested, as many as 16,142 tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. In the same period, 17,600 people recovered from the infection. At present, the total number of active cases is 95,866, out of which nearly 98 percent of patients are in home isolation. Less than 1 percent of patients are admitted to hospital.

In pursuance of the directives issued by the CM, the process of screening and testing has been intensified in the state.

The establishment of Covid-19 Help Desks in all the offices, industrial units has been made mandatory. The Chief Minister has also instructed to maintain constant communication with the people under treatment in home isolation and to deliver medical kits to them as required.