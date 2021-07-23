New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Amid the Pegasus snooping row, the Congress Friday claimed the grant allocation to the National Security Council secretariat went up to Rs 333 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 33 crore the year before, and asked if this hike was related to "purchasing" the Israeli spyware.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the UPA government in 2011-12 had allocated Rs 17.43 crore to the National Security Council Secretariat in terms of grants.

This amount was marginally increased to Rs 20.33 crore in 2012-13 and further to 26.06 crore in 2013-14, he said, noting that National Security Council Secretariat is largely concerned with administration and co-ordination.

In the year 2014-15, when the Modi government came to power, the amount of grant to the National Security Council Secretariat increased to Rs. 44.46 crore, further it came down to Rs 33 crore in 2016-17, Khera said.

"But what raises serious red flags and concerns is that in the year 2017-18, a new sub-head was added to the National Security Council Secretariat called the Cyber Security Research and Development. Interestingly, that year, the grant allocation to the National Security Council Secretariat shot up from Rs 33 crores in the preceding year to Rs. 333 crores in 2017-18, and the chronology here reflects that the Pegasus snooping allegedly began in the same year," the Congress spokesperson alleged at a press conference.

What explains the huge rise in the allotment of grants to the National Security Council Secretariat with 300 of the 333 crore being spent on Cyber Security Research and Development itself, Khera said.

This trend has continued ever since with Rs. 228.72 crores being allocated in 2021-22, he said, adding that allegations of snooping using Pegasus are from 2017.

Referring to the media reports that eight phones of the then CBI director Alok Verma and his family members were put in the list of devices allegedly targeted for snooping using the Pegasus spyware by an unknown Indian agency soon after he was divested of the coveted charge on October 23, 2018, Khera said the expose reveals that prominent names from the corporate world and serving bureaucrats of the time, no less than those in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were also snooped upon.

"Along with Mr Alok Verma, two other senior CBI Officers Mr. Rakesh Asthana and his colleague Mr A K Sharma's phones were also snooped upon. This also seems to show a direct connection with the raging controversy on the Rafale deal because in October, Alok Verma, the then CBI Director had met with Prashant Bhushan and Arun Shourie who had personally handed over the complaint pertaining to Rafale," he said.

Posing questions to the government, Khera asked whether the government of India or any of its agencies buy Pegasus software or not.

Pointing out that the government has not yet directly denied using Pegasus, Khera said if the government did not buy this software, which was the other government, from which country snooping on Indian citizens.

Was this budgetary grant increased for the National Security Council Secretariat to purchase Pegasus, he asked.

On Sunday, an international media consortium reported that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the spyware.

The reports have been published by The Wire in collaboration with 16 other international publications including the Washington Post, The Guardian and Le Monde, as media partners to an investigation conducted by Paris-based media non-profit organisation Forbidden Stories and rights group Amnesty International.

The investigation focuses on a leaked list of more than 50,000 phone numbers from across the world that are believed to have been the target of surveillance through the Pegasus software of Israeli surveillance company NSO Group.

The government has been denying all Opposition allegations in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)