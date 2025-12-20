New Delhi (India), December 20 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on Saturday, raised his voice against the mob lynching of a Hindu man, named Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh over alleged blasphemy.

In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, "An unbearably tragic incident amid the mob rule that is raging across Bangladesh. While mourning the loss of this poor Hindu man at the hands of unspeakable criminals, I appreciate the condemnation issued by the Government of Bangladesh..."

Also Read | PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline Nears: PAN Cards Will Become Inoperative if Not Linked With UIDAI Numbers Before December 31, Here's How To Do It.

Further in his post, he questioned the Bangladeshi regime about actions against perpetrators and measures to prevent such incidents.

The Indian diplomat made the statement in response to an activist's post explaining the inhumane incident of the Hindu man killed in Bangaldesh by Muslims.

Also Read | SpiceJet Passenger Alleges Assault by Air India Express Pilot at Delhi Airport Following Dispute Over Cutting Boarding Queue.

Earlier, commenting on the incident, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Centre to take cognisance of the increasing violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities after the murder of Hindu youth Dipu in Bangladesh.

Vadra pointed at the brutal killing of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

In a post on X, she said, "The news of the brutal murder by a mob of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das in Bangladesh is extremely alarming. In any civilised society, discrimination, violence, and murder based on religion, caste, identity, etc., are crimes against humanity. The Government of India should take cognisance of the rising violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in the neighbouring country and firmly raise the issue of their safety with the Government of Bangladesh."

On Friday, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council strongly condemned Dipu's brutal murder in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, in Bangladesh.

"Yesterday (18 December), around 9:00 pm in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, a group of miscreants brutally beat to death a garment worker named Dipu Chandra Das on allegations of so-called blasphemy. They then hung his body from a tree and set it on fire, provoking actions that undermine communal harmony," the largest minority group of Bangladesh said in a statement.

In addition, the council demanded "the immediate arrest of those responsible and the assurance of exemplary punishment."

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi interim government also condemned the incident.

"We wholeheartedly condemn the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh. There is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared," the interim government said in a statement.

The condemnation of the Mymensingh lynching came as the Bangladesh interim government led by Muhammad Yunus on Friday issued its first detailed response to the broader unrest in the country, urging citizens to resist acts of mob violence.

The appeals from both the interim government and minority rights groups come against the backdrop of escalating unrest following the death of Inqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman bin Hadi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)