New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Union Ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he yet again topped the global approval rating and emerged as the most popular leader worldwide with 70 per cent approval rating among 13 world leaders, surpassing US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi topping the chart is a matter of pride and honour for the entire country.

"It is a matter of pride and honour for the entire country that Prime Minister Modi has become the world's most popular leader yet again with 70% Global Approval Rating. This is the result of the people's faith in PM Modi's farsighted leadership in implementing Antyodaya and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet.

Whereas Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that public confidence in PM Modi and his image of a hardworking and honest leader, makes him the most trusted leader.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the world's most popular politician according to a survey with an approval rating of 70 per cent. The public's confidence in his leadership and his image of a hardworking and honest leader makes him the most trusted and popular leader," tweeted Singh.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri attributed PM Modi's success to his policies of inclusive development and strong leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A 70 per cent approval rating in Global Leader Approval Tracker puts PM Narendra Modi right on top of the list of most loved and popular world leaders. A people's favourite due to policies of inclusive development and strong leadership during the pandemic," tweeted Puri.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is again on top of the list of world's most popular leaders with a 70 per cent Global Leader Approval Rating. This honour is a recognition of the acceptance of his efficient leadership and policies on the global stage and the potentials of 'New India'. Congratulations to all Indians!," tweeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence, a global enterprise technology, which currently tracks on a weekly basis the approval rating for governmental leaders in various countries, recently revealed that PM Modi's approval is highest among all other world leaders.

Prime Minister Modi is followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Italian President Mario Draghi with approval ratings of 66 per cent and 58 per cent respectively.

While German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Joe Biden were the top fourth and sixth leaders in the world according to the approval rating.

Global Leader Approval Ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and samples sizes vary by country.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence was founded in 2014 and has built a data collection technology platform. (ANI)

