New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Dutt on Sunday expressed his expectations following BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, urging the party to fulfil the promises made during their campaign.

Dutt also said that AAP national Convener Arvind Kejriwal lost the elections due to his "failure and arrogance."

Speaking to ANI, Dutt said, "I hope that the way people of Delhi have given BJP a full majority, they will fulfill all the issues on which they fought the election. Arvind Kejriwal has lost the election because of his failure and arrogance. I remember Kejriwal's tweet in which he said that he will contest the elections alone in Delhi."

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, Atishi tendered her resignation as the Delhi Chief Minister, following her party's loss in the Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas on Sunday.

Atishi, 43, was serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi since September 2024. Her elevation to the top post came after Kejriwal announced resignation from his post.

She became the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row.

Atishi, however, retained the Kalkaji seat after a hard-fought contest and defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Acknowledging her individual victory, Atishi conceded AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and vowed to continue fighting against BJP.

Atishi's win in Kalkaji constituency stands out for AAP, especially as several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies. (ANI)

