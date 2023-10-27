New Delhi, October 27: Congress on Friday released its second list of candidates, comprising 45 names, for the Telangana state Assembly polls scheduled to take place next month. The party has fielded former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills seat while Madhu Goud Yaskhi has been fielded from Lal Bahadur Nagar. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Expels Antagarh MLA Anoop Nag for Contesting as Independent Against Party Candidate.

The party held its central election committee, led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, today to finalise the names of the candidates. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the CEC meeting. Party's prominent leaders like Sonia Gandhi, and Salman Khurshid along with others were present at the meeting.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah Promises Backward Class Leader As Chief Minister If Voted to Power (Watch Video).

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3.

