Raipur, October 27: The ruling Congress on Friday expelled Antagarh MLA Anoop Nag for defying the party and contesting as an Independent candidate from the seat in the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls scheduled for November 7 and 17. Disciplinary action has been taken against Nag on the directions of state unit chief Deepak Baij, the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee said in its expulsion order. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah Promises Backward Class Leader As Chief Minister If Voted to Power (Watch Video).

Nag, who is contesting against the party's official candidate Roopsingh Potai in Antagarh (ST) seat, has been expelled for six years, Congress leaders said. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases Names of Star Campaigners for Vidhan Sabha Polls, PM Narendra Modi Tops List.

If anyone makes a move against the party line, then all efforts will be made to pacify the person but if he or she doesn't agree then he or she will face disciplinary action, state deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo said. Antagarh will go to polls in the first phase on November 7.

