New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Congress party on Tuesday announced the campaign committee of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee for Lok Sabha elections.

Pritam, who is a member of the Central Election Committee, has been named the Chairman of the campaign committee.

Former state cabinet minister Hira Singh Bisht is the Co-Chairman of the committee which has 100 other members.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand will be held in the first phase on April 19. The ruling government of the BJP led NDA won all five seats in the hilly state, in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

