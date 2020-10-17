Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 17 (ANI): Congress on Saturday announced four candidates for bye-elections to Manipur assembly.
The party has fielded Salam Joy Singh, Md Azziul Haque Khan, Moirangthem Hemanta Singh, Lamtinthang Haokip as its candidates.
Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: CBI Questions Victim's Family for Five Hours.
The bypolls to the four seats will be held on November 7. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)