India News | Congress Announces Key Organisational Appointments in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Congress party on Friday announced key organisational appointments in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh as part of its internal restructuring and preparations for upcoming organisational and electoral responsibilities.

In Karnataka, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal approved a proposal for the appointment of DT Srinivas as the State Chairman of the OBC Department of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

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In Himachal Pradesh, the state Congress committee approved a series of appointments for the War Room set-up in view of the Municipal Committee (MC) and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) elections scheduled for 2026. The approvals were issued by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Vinay Kumar.

According to the notification, Hari Krishan Himral has been appointed as Incharge of the War Room, while Yashpal Tanaik has been named Co-Incharge and Ripna Kalsaik as Convenor.

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For War Room coordination, Capt. SK Sehgal has been appointed as Coordinator. Neeraj Bakshi, Usha Mehta, Sanjeeta Chauhan, Reena Kumari and Ankita Verma have been named Co-Coordinators and Members to assist in overall coordination and operational work.

For the War Room Legal Cell, Naresh Verma, Yashveer Singh Rathore and Deepak Sumpa have been appointed to handle legal coordination and advisory work. In addition, Advitya Dhindora, Akshit Nanda and Parul Rathore have been assigned responsibilities related to social media coordination and digital outreach. (ANI)

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